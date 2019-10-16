Health problems don't keep man from helping others

Doctors would say that Charles Strickler has heart problems.
Rich Shira would disagree.
Strickler is a New Castle native who stayed several days recently at the City Rescue Mission. Since 2013, Strickler said, he has had “16 or 17” different pacemakers implanted to keep his heart going. “My body rejects them, or it runs them dead,” he said, adding that his current device is running at about 10 percent.
Neither that nor a doctor’s warning that Strickler may not live to see the new year, though, has kept him from traveling the country however he can, staying wherever he can and helping whomever he can.
“He’s a very different person,” said Shira, street pastor/Crossroads manager in the Rescue Mission’s Men’s Ministry. “Every time he’s been here he’s been awesome. He talks with the guys a lot, helps them with job searches.
“He’s a handy guy. I wish I could keep him here.”
By his own admission, Strickler wasn’t always that way.
“During all those procedures, I actually died, medically, and had an out-of-body experience,” he said. “I was never real big on helping other people, but now it’s like, that’s what I’m supposed to do.”
Strickler believes that purpose came from God, but his message to others isn’t necessarily a religious one.
“I try to give somebody hope who doesn’t have any hope,” he said. “It’s hard because some people don’t want it. Most people that come to missions, they don’t have any dreams any more. They gave them up, and they’re real depressed that they gave up. So they’re just sitting around moping, they don’t want to do anything.
“A lot of people, all they need is to be shown that somebody else cares,” he said.
During his recent stay in New Castle, Strickler struck up a conversation with a young man who shared that he was hoping to find a job, but that he really wanted to go to school to studying programming.
“ I said, ‘There are resources out there that will help you.’ The last few days that I’ve been here he’s been writing a video game that he wants to make.”
Strickler said he didn’t know where he would be headed next after New Castle, but that’s par for the course. He said he can find places to stay in each town he visits, and that “I can do construction in every town, every place. There’s work all over the country, just nobody wants to do it. And if they do want to do it, they want so much to do it.”
“I’m looking for the next person to help,” he said. “A lot people probably think I’m crazy. But I know what I’m doing is right.”
