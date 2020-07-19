Having 'medic' doesn't guarantee a healthy lawn

In your travels, perhaps you may have noticed the little yellow flowers growing along the roadside. You may have said to yourself, “I wonder what those little flowers are?”
Maybe the thought even entered your mind, “I wish Gary Church would write a column on those little yellow things,” so I could learn more about them.
Your wish is granted!
What better name for those pretty little yellow flowers than “black medic.” I know that is what I would have named them, if I was in charge. Well maybe yellow medic would be a little better.
I assume you also want to know the botanical name, which is Medicago (med-ik-KAY-goh) lupulina. Medicago comes from the word media, which was the ancient region of Iran, where the plant originated.
Black medic is a legume related to peas and clover. That means it captures nitrogen from the air and converts it into a fertilizer for the plants. This is the reason you do not need to feed your peas and beans much fertilizer. It is also related to alfalfa, the plants, not the Little Rascals’ singer.
Black medic is an annual weed, which grows from seed every year. They are in flower for about six weeks, usually during a hot dry summer period like we are having now.
The leaves come in threes like clover. I’m not sure if you find a four-leaf one, if you will have good luck or not.
Sheep find them tasty, but cows hate them, about as much as I hate broccoli.
You may be unfortunate enough to have them growing in your own lawn. If you do, it indicates that your soil has problems, and you thought you were the only one with problems.
They grow in compacted soil. If they are in your yard, you may need to aerate it, or possibly go on a diet. Adding compost will also help lighten up the soil.
Another problem is that your soil may be low on nitrogen. Fertilizing it with a lawn fertilizer should help that situation and stimulate the economy.
Mowing your lawn on a high setting will also help. I have my mower on the highest setting, and I do not have one black medic plant. As I look back on my life, I don’t think I’ve ever had a black medic plant growing in my lawn. To be absolutely truthful, I’ve never noticed them until this year.
They can be removed simply by pulling them out right after a rain, while the ground is moist. They do not form roots along the stems, so grab them and pull.
Should you be like me and prefer a chemical treatment, any herbicide containing either 2,4D, MCPP, or Dicamba will work without killing the lawn. You may have to repeat the application a few times.
Round-up will also work, but it kills everything. It is best to control it before the flowers and seeds appear, or you will have the same problem again next year.
It does not grow in shady areas. If you live in a forest, you should have no problem with it.
I thought I would take a ride to see if I could get a photo of the plant growing along Interstate 376. I told my wife as I was leaving that I may be gone for about a month, which always makes her happy.
Wouldn’t you know it, I found them growing right around the corner on Wilmington Road near Giant Eagle. I was back home in about 5 minutes, completely ruining her day.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.