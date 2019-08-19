A resident of the Haven Convalescent Home experienced a wish come true when she visited the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp in Latrobe last week.
The trip was made possible by Twilight Wish Foundation, a national nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to honor and enrich the lives of seniors through intergenerational wish-granting celebrations.
Munson suffered a stroke at the age of 42 and has limited mobility. She has been a resident of Haven for over 21 years and is president of the residents council there. At the time of her stroke, Munson was working as a full-time registered nurse on a medical/surgical floor and was very active in her church and community.
A huge, lifelong Steelers fan, she never misses watching a game and has her room completely decorated with Steelers gear.
Former Steelers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, owner of Pilgrimage Hospice, arranged for her to get access to the field. where she had the chance to meet some of the players. In addition, Pilgrimage Hospice presented Munson with a gift basket of Steelers memorabilia.
“Karen feels that this was an experience of a lifetime and a dream come true,” said Jamie Pease, a social worker at Haven. “She is very grateful for the generosity of the thoughtful gifts received. The wish enabled her to meet the players she cheers for week after week and, more than that, it made her think of her mother, who had also been a huge fan.
“In regards to the whole experience, she has difficulty finding words; she stated with tears in her eyes, ‘Thank you. Just thank you.’”
Since its founding in 2003, Twilight Wish has granted more than 3,124 individual wishes to seniors throughout the U.S. Twilight Wish grants wishes to seniors who are over 65 years old and have an income of less than 200 percent of poverty level or who are residents of a nursing facility and cannot make their own wishes come true.
