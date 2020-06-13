HAVE YOU HEARD

•ELLIE WANNER of Volant, a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School, was chosen to join the Alta Via program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. She was among a select group of incoming students to be accepted into the 2020-2021 inaugural Alta Via cohort.
Alta Via candidates are recommended by high school, community or parish leaders on the basis of their demonstrated leadership attributes and community service contributions. Students joining the program have done so in pursuit of an intentionally Catholic college community experience. Participants in the Alta Via program are awarded an annual scholarship, engage in community engagement activities and will travel abroad on a Catholic, Franciscan pilgrimage.
•LOCAL RESIDENTS were among the Grove City College students who received degrees on May 16. A formal ceremony is slated for Oct. 3 during homecoming festivities.
The graduates include Collin Farone of New Castle, Joshua Catanzariti of Ellwood City, Kasie Latimer of New Castle, Kaitlyn Ringwelski of New Castle and Jacob Wright of New Castle.
•MORGAN LASH of New Castle earned a bachelor’s degree from Capital University in Bexley, Ohio.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Grove City College.
Those honored include: Collin Farone of New Castle with high distinction; Joshua Catanzariti of Ellwood City with high distinction; David Kopp of Wampum with distinction; Kasie Latimer of New Castle with distinction; Kaitlyn Ringwelski; Jacob Wright of New Castle with high distinction;
Adam Atwell of New Castle; Gretchen Elsey of Pulaski with distinction; Lauren Frederick of New Wilmington with distinction; Megan Reeher of Volant with distinction; Jacob Young of Ellwood City; Erin Lechner of Ellwood City with high distinction; Matthew Ringwelski of New Castle with distinction;
Abbi Wright of New Castle; Evelyn Glenn of New Castle with distinction; Zach Hanson of Ellwood City with distinction; Emma Kinnear; Sophia Martin of Volant with distinction; and Megan Park of New Castle with distinction.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a grade point average of 3.40 to 3.59; with distinction is a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and with high distinction is a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
•THREE LOCAL RESIDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the Chatham University School of Health Sciences. To be eligible for dean’s list, students must carry a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Those honored were Lauren Stiles of Ellwood City, Makayla Fulton of New Castle and Rachel Jones of New Castle.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. Students who achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 are placed on the dean’s list.
Those honored include Emma Prestien of New Wilmington, a graduate of Wilmington Area High School majoring in English; and Amanda Lewis of Volant, a Wilmington graduate majoring in psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.