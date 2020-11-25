•SHAWN M. BLAKE was hired as the new chief information officer at North American Dental Group. Prior to joining NADG, Blake held CIO positions at Optum Care and MedExpress. Blake earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Slippery Rock University and a master’s in public management from Carnegie Mellon University.
