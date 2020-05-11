HAVE YOU HEARD

•SAMANTHA MARIE MARTIN will graduate from Slippery Rock University this spring with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a minor in criminology.
The 2016 Neshannock High School graduate began working for George Junior Republic on April 27 as a behavioral specialist utilizing her psychology degree.
She will be attending Edinboro University to pursue her master’s degree in psychology.
She is the daughter of Laurie Nuzzo and Robert Martin.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were part of the University of Mount Union’s 13th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research, or SCHOLAR, Day.
Traditionally a campus-wide, day-long event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students, this year’s virtual event featured students submitting video presentations and images of their research.
Mike Sinclair of Ellwood City was selected for “CVT Tuning Stand,” a formal presentation. Ryan Shaner of New Castle was selected for “Effects of Diet on Blood Cell Counts in Mus musculus,” a poster presentation.
•MEAGHAN TIPTON of New Wilmington graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
•TAYLOR TOMB of Hillsville was recognized at Youngstown State University’s Virtual Greek Awards Ceremony, honoring members of school’s fraternities and sororities.
Tomb, member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, received the Gregory M. Gulas Leadership Scholarship. This scholarship, given in honor of past Greek advisor Greg Gulas, recognizes outstanding Greek undergraduate students for their contribution to and leadership in their chapter, council and campus activities.
In addition, Tomb was among 20 YSU students inducted into the Order of Omega, the Greek National Honorary Society. Membership is open to juniors and seniors with a grade-point average of 3.0 or better.
•THREE NEW CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS were recently awarded $1,000 scholarships from the New Castle Kiwanis Club. The awards included a scholarship in memory of Alex J. Cohilas.
The winners were Madison Kessler, Mykala Micaletti and Teasia Stewart. They were selected based on their outstanding academic achievements coupled with their impressive degree of community involvement.
•DOMENIC TEOLIS of Ellwood City, a Slippery Rock University graduate student majoring in data analytics, earned a Distinguished Leader Award.
The awards are presented to SRU students who influence positive change; inspire peers, faculty and professional staff; and effectively delegate, communicate and empower their organization’s members.
