•KYLE ERSON of New Wilmington was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Mississippi College.
To be eligible for the president’s list at the Clinton, Mississippi, school, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
•NICOLE KANARY of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Findlay.
To earn this achievement, students at the Ohio school must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5.
•NOAH PHARR of Edinburg was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Hiram College in Ohio.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to students with a grade point average of 3.6 or better.
•ABBEY DEMOFONTE of New Castle was named to the spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list. She is a chemistry major.
Students on the dean’s list must earn a minimum 3.6 grade point average.
•CHASLIN HOOVER of New Castle, a graduate of Shenango High School, was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll.
She earned the honor as a member of women’s track and field team while studying occupational therapy at Alvernia University in Reading.
Student-athletes on the honor roll have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher.
•LEVI SMITH was awarded the 2020 Dom Viccari-McDonald’s of Ellwood City Scholarship.
He received $1,000 towards his college tuition in recognition of his academic achievement, leadership ability and community service. A recent graduate of Lincoln High School, he plans to study accounting at Drexel University.
The Viccari award is named in honor of the man who served first as a five-term council member and three-term council president, and later as borough manager for seven and half years until his retirement in 2013.
