•CARLEE MAY of Enon Valley was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
The dean’s list honors students with an academic average of 3.5 or better.
•ANNIE MACOM of Wampum was named to the dean’s list at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio, for the fall 2019 semester.
In order to be named to the dean’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.
•THREE LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
Honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.55 or better were Ryan Shaner of New Castle, Blake Beatrice of Ellwood City and Olivia Lombardo of New Castle.
•CHASLIN HOOVER of New Castle was named to the Alvernia University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better.
A Shenango High School graduate, Hoover is studying occupational therapy at the Reading, Pennsylvania, school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.