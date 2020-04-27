•ANDREW CIPRIANO, a senior majoring in chemistry at Washington and Jefferson College, has been chosen to receive the College Chemistry Award from the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.
The award includes both a monetary prize and a framed certificate.
In addition, Cipriano will be recognized through a monetary award presented to the Washington and Jefferson College Library in his honor along with an engraved nameplate.
The nameplate will be added to the plaque in the W&J chemistry department listing prior SACP winners.
At W&J, Cipriano has achieved the dean’s list for all semesters, received the Alpha Scholar award for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.85 or higher from sophomore to senior years and was awarded the Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Chemistry, the Adalai E. Michaels Award, the Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and Physics and the W&J Scholars Award.
Chosen for the Merck Internship for Excellence in Science Program, Cipriano is a member of the Gamma Sigma Epsilon Chemistry Honor Society, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Lambda Pi Eta Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
A 2016 graduate of Neshannock High School, he is the son of Martin and Monica Cipriano.
•ADRIENNE NARDONE of Ellwood City, a member of the Colgate University class of 2023, has earned the fall 2019 dean’s award with distinction.
Nardone is a graduate of North Catholic High School.
Students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher earn the dean’s award with distinction.
•LISA MEYERS of New Castle was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Meyers was initiated at Slippery Rock University.
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
