HAVE YOU HEARD

•EVA MARIE FANDOZZI has been accepted to the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s physician scientist training program.
Fandozzi graduated with great distinction in neuroscience from Boston University in 2019 and was the recipient of the Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award in Biology and the Excellence in Neuroscience Research Award. She worked at the Asthma Research Center at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital while preparing to enter medical school.
She is the daughter of Michael and Jeanne Fandozzi of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and granddaughter of Elmo and Anna Fandozzi of New Castle.
•ANDREW SALEM of New Castle, a student in John Carroll University’s sociology and criminology department, was inducted into the Alpha Kappa Delta International Sociology Honor Society at the Ohio school.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Grove City College.
Honorees include Megan Park, Adam Atwell, Matthew Ball and Matthew Ringwelski of New Castle, Shawn Cline of Bessemer, Zach Hanson and Erin Lechner of Ellwood City, Lauren Frederick and Julia Gardner of New Wilmington, Gretchen Elsey of Pulaski and Sophia Martin and Megan Reeher of Volant.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS received degrees from Grove City College on May 15.
Those graduating and their degrees include Adam Atwell of New Castle, bachelor’s in exercise science; Christopher Figuly of New Castle, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; Paul Wilkinson of New Castle, bachelor’s in exercise science; Shawn Cline of Bessemer, bachelor’s in exercise science; Zachary Hanson of Ellwood City, bachelor’s in entrepreneurship; Jacob Young of Ellwood City, bachelor’s in electrical engineering; Anthony Berardi of New Wilmington, bachelor’s in exercise science; Lauren Frederick of New Wilmington, bachelor’s in exercise science; Gretchen Elsey of Pulaski, bachelor’s in exercise science; Megan Reeher of Volant, bachelor’s in elementary education; and David Kopp of Wampum, bachelor’s degrees in English and accounting.
•FOUR LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
Honored for their grade-point averages of at least 3.55 were Jack Patton of New Wilmington, Olivia Lombardo of New Castle, Rebekah Seamans of New Castle and Aleana Smiley of Volant.
•ETHAN STROEBEL of New Castle has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Mansfield University.
To be named to the list at the Mansfield, Pennsylvania, school, students must attain at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
