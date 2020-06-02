HAVE YOU HEARD

•ALEXANDRIA ZARILLA, a freshman at Gannon University, was named to the dean's list for the fall and spring semesters at the Erie school while carrying 17 credits and maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average in the pre-medical program.
In addition, Zarilla was selected as the 2019-2020 Erie American Chemical Society's Outstanding First-Year Chemistry Student at Gannon. This award is presented annually to the student chemistry faculty members consider to be the best among their peers in the first-year chemistry sequence.
She is the daughter of Jason and Cynthia Zarilla and Crista Zarilla.
•MICHAEL VITULLO of New Castle earned a doctor of pharmacy degree as part of Northeast Ohio Medical University's 40th graduating class.
The celebration was held May 2 and was streamed live for public viewing via the university's mediasite. The live feed paired pre-recorded components of a traditional-looking ceremony with live participation of students via Zoom.
•FARRAH CONNOLLY of Ellwood City earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from the University of Findlay.
•ERIN GIANCOLA, a marketing major from New Castle, graduated from St. Vincent College’s Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government.
Giancola will enroll in the Latrobe school's master of science in management/operational excellence program.
•RACHEL SEAMANS, a psychology major from New Castle, graduated from St. Vincent College's School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
She will pursue a master of arts in psychology with a concentration in forensics at Carlow University.
•SAMANTHA SCHWEINSBERG of Ellwood City has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Berea College.
Students at the Kentucky school who achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher are named to the dean's list.
•KYLE ERSON of New Wilmington was named to the president's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
To be eligible for the president's list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Mount Union. Receiving the honor at the Alliance, Ohio, school were Olivia Lombardo and Ryan Shaner.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of 3.55 or better.
