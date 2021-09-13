•JACOB MILLER of Volant received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering during summer commencement ceremonies at The University of Alabama.
•THREE LOCAL STUDENTS in the Sokolov Honors College Transcribing Club were among those helping the group reach a new milestone of logging 10,000 pages transcribed and 1,000 hours served just prior to the start of fall semester.
Reaching the “transcriber” milestone for their service were Alexandra Bucker, a pre-nursing major of Edinburg; Ashley Hepler, an undecided major of Edinburg; and Emily Vero, an integrated language arts education major of Bessemer.
The Transcribing Club is made up of honors students who volunteer to preserve history by transcribing documents in partnership with the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress.
