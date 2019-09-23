•THOMAS KUSHNER of New Castle is part of the staff of Jambar TV at Youngstown State University, a new online student-run news program airing weekly on YouTube. Kushner is a communication studies/social media track major.
The same editorial staff that publishes The Jambar student newspaper and thejambar.com will produce Jambar TV.
•CONNOR GILLELAND earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
A New Castle resident, he is a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher are eligible for the award.
•LOCAL STUDENTS earned honors at Laurel Technical Institute’s Sharon campus for the summer semester.
Earning a grade point average of 3.8 to 4.0 to be on the highest honors dean’s list were: Corrigan Quinn of Edinburg, Jaclyn Busin of New Castle with perfect attendance, David Gardocky of New Castle with perfect attendance, Shari Hiler of New Castle, Olivia Medure of New Castle with perfect attendance, Jasmine Short of New Castle, Ronnie Wagner of New Wilmington with perfect attendance and Jakki Gardner of Pulaski.
Named to the high honors dean’s list with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.79 was Jordynn Jones of New Castle.
Those with a grade point average of 3.49 to 3.25 and named to the honors dean’s list were Trevor Burkes of New Castle, Katelyn Caldwell of New Castle and Joseph Yanak of New Wilmington with perfect attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.