HAVE YOU HEARD

•DALLAS M. HARTMAN of Dallas W. Hartman P.C. has been selected for inclusion into the National Trial Lawyers’ Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania for his superior skills and qualifications in the field.
Membership is by invitation only and is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in civil plaintiff law. The selection process for this honor is based on a multi-phase process, which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.
The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law.
•TWO LOCAL EDUCATORS, Russ Carley and Dr. Mark Hogue, recently presented at the International Consortium for Research in Science & Mathematics Education 2021 Virtual Conference. The theme of the conference was “The Implications of COVID-19 for Science and Mathematics Education.”
Their presentation, “Authentic Lesson Development with the Frick Environmental Center Sustainability Dashboard,” focused on the findings of a case study involving the data and resources featured by the web-based Frick dashboard. Since COVID-19 has reduced the possibilities for students to participate in educational experiences beyond the classroom walls, an opportunity exists to remotely utilize the data and technology available through the Frick ‘s free web resources.
Carley, a 1995 graduate of Mohawk High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and master’s degree in secondary education from Slippery Rock University as well as a master’s degree in educational administration and principalship from Youngstown State University. He is currently completing a doctorate degree in educational leadership from SRU. Carley is a chemistry teacher at New Castle High School and a part-time chemistry instructor at Butler County Community College.
Hogue is a 2001 graduate of Mohawk and is an assistant professor in the secondary education/foundations of education department at SRU. Previously, he was a high school mathematics teacher and high school principal in Mercer County. In addition to teaching middle level and secondary mathematics and science teaching methods, research methods, and assessment courses, Hogue is also the graduate coordinator for the principal certification program at SRU.
•ARIENNE NARDONE, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the fall 2020 dean’s award for academic excellence. The Ellwood City resident is a philosophy major and graduate of North Catholic High School.
The dean’s award is given to students at the Hamilton, New York, school who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher.
•RACHEL REAMER, a 2014 graduate of Shenango High School, was admitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison pediatric residency program during National Match Day 2021.
She is a graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin.
