•JUDY BRUCE, a local composer and pianist, had a piano duet chosen to be performed in Colombia, South America, this summer.
Her piece, “Circle of Life,” is written for one piano and four hands. The piece was chosen by The College Music Society, which will be having a two-week symposium in Colombia.
One of the pianists performing the work will be former New Castle resident Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon.
This is the fourth time Bruce has had her works performed internationally.
She has also had music performed in Argentina, Australia and Belgium. In the U.S., her music has been performed on both coasts and in many venues in Pennsylvania, New York and the surrounding states.
Bruce’s works include pieces for solo instruments, duets, trios, string quartets, symphonies and many combinations of instrumentations.
•THREE LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mount Union.
Recognized for achieving a grade point average of 3.55 or better at the Alliance, Ohio, school were Olivia Lombardo of New Castle, Rebekah Seamans of New Castle and Aleana Smiley of Volant.
•FLOYD JACKSON, a New Castle actor, was featured in a the December issue of Stardom 101 Magazine.
Jackson, who has been acting since being an extra in the 2014 boxing film “Southpaw” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, so far has worked on 26 films.
Jackson also worked on “Happiest Season” this year, which filmed parts of the movie in Grove City.
Another film Jackson is featured in is out for viewing now in theaters and on Netflix — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” That movie stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August after filming wrapped up.
