•MICHAEL SINCLAIR of Ellwood City was part of the winning team for the semi-annual Raider Tank event at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
Raider Tank is an entrepreneurial competition based on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.” Similar to the show, teams or individuals come up with a product or idea that they believe will be a hot commodity in their given markets. They then pitch their ideas to a panel of judges for a cash prize that they can then use for their start-ups. This year’s event involved 24 students pitching 13 product ideas and problem solutions to the panel of community judges.
Sinclair’s team pitched their device that helped measure transmission performance called the “Transmission Tuning Stand.”
•LEAH TEKAC of Pulaski was part of a group of Youngstown State University students in the Center for Nonprofit Leadership who participated in a full-day immersive consulting project with the Children’s Museum of Cleveland.
The students identified solutions to organizational challenges facing the museum, including strategic planning, member to donor conversion and social media.
Tekac is a junior finance major at YSU.
•FIRST-YEAR STUDENTS in the Honors College at Youngstown State University collectively contributed nearly 1,000 hours of service to the community as part of Global Day of Service, held earlier this semester.
Students volunteered at 15 sites throughout Mahoning County, ranging from Gleaners Food Bank, Mill Creek Metro Parks and the Dorothy Day House to Habitat for Humanity, the OH WOW children’s center and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. The work included making cards with older adults, gardening and working with St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown to pull debris out of a ravine in Lincoln Park, recovering nearly 250 discarded tires.
The event is designed to not only make an impact in the community but also formally start the students’ volunteer experience, part of the honors college curriculum.
Locals participating include Kyle Kassi, Jesse Wright, Matt Mincher, Jacob Alley, John Bussard, Sophia Reider and Riley Hilton of New Castle; Samantha Huston of Bessemer; Reece Wilson, Kaitlyn Navolio and Spencer Mason of Ellwood City; Alexander Ramirez, Joshua Sanders and Jenna Martineau of New Wilmington; Matthew Kinkela of Pulaski; and Patricia McMillin of Wampum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.