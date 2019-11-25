•AUBRIE HARGENRADER of New Wilmington was one of eight students from the Youngstown State University Honors College who represented the school at the National Collegiate Honors Council conference earlier this month in New Orleans.
Hargenrader, a biology major, and her fellow students presented original research, shared best practices in honors and returned with new ideas.
•ALYSSA COVERT of New Castle, a student at Youngstown State University, has been selected to take part in the Monus Entrepreneurship Fellows Program working with Youngstown Business Incubator portfolio companies.
The Monus Entrepreneurship Fellows program provides students interested in entrepreneurship with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with local entrepreneurs. Projects include marketing research, preparation of financial statements, export readiness studies, project management, marketing, cash flow analysis and sales forecasts.
Students provide businesses with ideas and perspectives that are incorporated into current and ongoing activities.
Covert works with hChoices, a health and wellness technology company specializing in community wellness. She focuses on content development to support their growth plan.
•ZOEY GALAT, a student at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, was among the winners of the 2019 Annual Juried High School Art Exhibition hosted by the Slippery Rock University's art department.
The winners were honored at a closing reception and awards ceremony Nov. 21 at SRU's Martha Gault Art Gallery.
