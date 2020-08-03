•AARON M. VIGGIANO, son of Michael and Dr. Lynn Colaiacovo Viggiano graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree from Washington and Jefferson College.
A chemistry major, Viggiano was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Pi Gamma Mu Honor Society in social sciences, Phi Sigma biological sciences honor society and the National Society of Leadership and Success. He was vice president of Gamma Sigma Epsilon national chemistry honor society.w
He was a dean’s list scholar each semester as well as the recipient of the undergraduate award in physical chemistry, the Roy W. Sontag Chemistry Award, the Society for Applied Spectroscopy Undergraduate Research Award and the Greek Man of the Year Student Engagement Award. While at W&J, Viggiano served as the scholarship chair and the chapter vice president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
A 2016 graduate of Neshannock High School, he will attend the University of Pittsburgh, studying in the master of science in health informatics program.
•GAVIN MILLER of New Castle has been accepted into the National Society for Collegiate Scholars, a national honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year students with a minimum grade-point average of 3.0.
NSCS, which recognizes students for leadership and service in additional scholarship, invites less than 10 percent of eligible students to join its ranks each year.
Miller is an honors college student at Kent State University majoring in biotechnology. The son of Craig and Heather Miller, he is a 2019 graduate of Shenango High School.
•VICKI TRUSHEL SURGENAVIC graduated from Robert Morris University with a doctorate of nursing practice degree from the psych mental health nurse practitioner program. Her doctoral project was “Assessing the Pennsylvania Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.”
A graduate of Shenango High School, she obtained her bachelor of science degree from Barry University, Miami Shores, Florida.
Surgenavic works at UPMC Jameson Hospital in the specialty behavioral health partial hospitalization program and in the consult and liaison department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.