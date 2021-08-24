•TAYLOR TOMB of Hillsville, a senior primary and special education major at Youngstown State University, has won the outstanding senior award from Alpha Xi Delta, the sorority’s most prestigious award to a collegiate member.
She is the first YSU student to receive the award from Alpha Xi Delta, one of the oldest women’s fraternal organizations in the United States.
Tomb joined YSU’s Theta Upsilon chapter of Alpha Xi Delta in fall 2017 as a freshman and has served in multiple roles since, most notably as the philanthropy chair, vice president of membership recruitment and two terms as chapter president.
In addition to her leadership roles in Alpha Xi Delta, Tomb is the former president of Sigma Alpha Lambda Honors Society and the public relations director of the Minority Education Association. She’s also a member of the Spanish Club and Students for Sight. She also works full-time at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital as a transporter for patients and at Pathways taking care of children needing one-on-one support.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were among the spring graduates of Kent State University.
Receiving bachelor’s degrees were Anthony Agostinelli, cum laude, of Ellwood City; Carlo Agostinelli of Ellwood City; Melanie Kaufman of Ellwood City; Ryan Stewart of New Castle; and Camden Cwynar, cum laude, of New Castle.
