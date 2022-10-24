•CHASLIN HOOVER of New Castle, an occupational therapy student at Alvernia University in Reading, served in the school’s inaugural eight-week physical therapy and occupational therapy interprofessional pro bono clinic.
“Participation in the pro-bono clinic not only provides students with the opportunity to learn and work with real clients but also provides them with firsthand knowledge of the roles and responsibilities of other professionals on the client’s healthcare team,” said Dr. Judith Schrepfer, assistant professor of occupational therapy.
Students provide services free of charge to individuals in the community who cannot afford traditional services, have exhausted their insurance or would like help with their daily living skills which might not be readily available to them. This hands-on experiential learning opportunity allows the students to learn about each industry’s unique points of view and approach to care.
