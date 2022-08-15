•ADELINE WILSON of Lawrence County was crowned the 2022-2023 Lamb and Wool Queen of Beaver, Butler, Mercer and Lawrence counties.
She is a fifth-generation shepherd on her family farm and very involved with 4H. She works with her family to raise the sheep, wash the wool, card it, spin it and weave it. She is excited about promoting sheep and their products this year and has been traveling to local fairs and other events to share recipes and teach about wool.
•THOMAS GEORGE New Castle, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., has been named to the honors list for the spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade-point average.
•RUSS CARLEY of New Castle has been appointed as a committee member of the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) committee on coordination and supervision. The NSTA is a community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and STEM.
In addition to the appointment to the NSTA national committee, Carley is also an associate on the national American Chemical Society’s committee on education, K-12 subcommittee.
Carley holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in chemistry education, both from Slippery Rock University, as well as a master’s degree in educational administration and principal certification from Youngstown State University. He is currently a doctoral degree candidate at SRU in educational leadership/administrative studies and policies.
He is a chemistry teacher at New Castle High School and an adjunct faculty member at Butler Community College in the STEM Division.
Carley also serves on the board of directors and as treasurer of First Choice Federal Credit Union.
