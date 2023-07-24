•TATYANA JOHNSON, a New Castle native and Point Park University student pursuing a master’s degree in community psychology, is featured in a student success story on the university website. Their story highlights their Point Park experience and how they contributed to research that has been published in the American Psychological Association Handbook of Humanistic and Existential Psychology.
“I learned the importance of maintaining a resolute practice with the work that I do,” they said. “I was able to reflect on the reason why I do the work I do, which is something I will take with me for the rest of my life as I remain critical of the systems I navigate to enact change.”
Each of the three students involved in the research wrote about their experiences with the application of community psychology, an approach that explores the social and cultural influences on mental health and well-being across communities, including prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental illness, to gain a better understanding of human experience and behavior.
To read Johnson’s story, visit https://www.pointpark.edu/news-arts-sciences/psychology-faculty-and-students-publish-research-in-apa-handbook-of-humanistic-and-existential-psychology.
•THOMAS GEORGE of New Castle, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey, was named to the honors list for the spring semester.
To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade-point average.
•FOUR LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Students honored for achieving a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) include: Macyn Smith of Volant, Shaela Doran of New Castle, Skylar Fisher of New Castle and Amelia Hogue of Ellwood City.
•JULIAN LaPIETRA of New Castle was named to the University of Maine’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
He is a graduate of North Catholic High School.
•DYLAN SCARDEFIELD of New Castle has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Students named to the dean’s list at the Burlington, Vermont, school have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Scardefield is currently pursuing the business management major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.