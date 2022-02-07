•SAMMI JONES of New Castle was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Dean’s list students are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduates within their division.
Jones is earning a bachelor’s degree in games and simulation.
•CHRIS STONE of New Castle has earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College in Reading, Pa. Currently attending 21st Century Cyber Charter School, Stone is interested in studying physics, chemistry and/or biology.
Presidential Scholarships are offered to students with outstanding academic records who generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
•CHASLIN HOOVER of New Castle was named to the Alvernia University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Hoover is currently enrolled in the occupational therapy program at the university in Reading, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.