•BOBBIE MYERS of New Wilmington graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield with a master’s degree in project management.
•KATELYN McVAY of New Castle graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a bachelor’s degree in global health.
•MICHAEL SANDERS of New Wilmington was among the University of Maryland Global Campus students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.
