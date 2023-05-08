•JULIA GEORGE was the recipient of the Polish Americans of Lawrence County’s scholarship award for the 2023-2024 school year.
A senior at Shenango Area High School, she is the daughter of T.J. and Mary Beth George.
She plans to attend either Duquesne or Penn State university, majoring in marketing with a minor in supply chain.
•JACQUELINE R. REGAL of Neshnnock Township, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School, earned a master’s degree in public and applied sociology from Duquesne University.
She earned her undergraduate degree from Duquesne in 2021. Regal plans to pursue a doctoral degree.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS where among those giving presentations during the University of Mount Union’s 16th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day.
SCHOLAR Day is a campus-wide, day-long event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by students at the Alliance, Ohio, school.
David Patton of New Wilmington give a poster presentation, “Analysis of Indoor Air Pollution in the University Of Mount Union’s Academic Buildings,” while Emily Becker of Wampum gave a poster presentation, “Herbarium collection and curation: The Visual Diversity of Foliage.”
•THREE NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were awarded honors for the spring 2023 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
Carlene York was named to the dean’s list with a grade-point average of at least 3.3 for 12 or more credit hours.
On the honors’ list with GPAs of 3.3 or higher for at least six credit hours were Charlene Tedrow and Shane Trott.
