•MICHAEL KELSO, a former Lawrence County resident and horror/mystery/thriller author, has released “Dark Tales of Cryptids and Truck Drivers,” a collection of 10 short horror/suspense stories.
From Bigfoot, to Wendigo, to ghosts, to skinwalkers, to cultists, to aliens, the 10 tales tell stories of suspense and terror for the poor souls who had the misfortune of falling into the clutches of these supernatural beings.
“Dark Tales of Cryptids and Truck Drivers” is currently available for preorder, with a release date set for Feb. 28. It can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV3G7HJB/ at a special launch price of only 99 cents and is also available through Kindle Unlimited.
Kelso has published 11 books over the last six years. His most popular have been his crime novel, “One on One,” and his short horror collection, “Dark Tales of Cryptids and Park Rangers.”
•RACHEL LLOYD of New Castle was named to the Chatham University Falk School of Sustainability and Environment dean’s list for the fall 2022 term.
To be eligible for dean’s list at the Pittsburgh school, students must carry a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•LOCAL STUDENTS have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business dean’s list for the fall 2022 term. To be eligible for list, students must carry a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Recognized were Alison Lloyd, Makenna Collins and Josephine Strobel of New Castle, Ava Krepp of New Wilmington and Keegan McConahy of Volant.
•CHRISTOPHER PAGLEY of New Castle earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2022 semester.
•NICOLE KANARY of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Findlay.
To earn this achievement, students at the Ohio school must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•THOMAS GEORGE of New Castle, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ, has been named to the honors list for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade-point average.
