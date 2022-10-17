•CEONDRE L. COLVIN of New Castle, an agent from the Pittsburgh-Johnstown General Office of New York Life, has become a registered representative of NYLIFE Securities LLC by passing a qualifying exam administered by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
FINRA is a private-sector provider of financial regulatory services, dedicated to investor protection and market integrity through effective and efficient regulation and complimentary compliance and technology-based services.
Becoming a registered representative allows Colvin to discuss and sell variable contracts and investment company securities through his NYLIFE Securities LLC office in New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.