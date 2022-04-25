•SHANE KING of New Castle, a civil engineering major at Youngstown State University, is a member of the school’s Steel Bridge team, which is advancing to the national finals.
For the second consecutive year, the YSU Steel Bridge team won regional competitions, besting teams from 17 other universities. The Steel Bridge team has placed first in four of the last five regional contests. The YSU squad now advances to the National Student Steel Bridge Competition May 27-28 at Virginia Tech University. Last year, the Steel Bridge group came in third.
The team develops and builds a scale-model steel bridge that must span approximately 20 feet and carry 2,500 pounds. Teams must determine how to fabricate their bridge and then plan for an efficient assembly under timed construction at the competition.
•ALEXIS GISH of New Castle, an early childhood education major at Slippery Rock University, was selected as vice president of diversity and inclusion for the Slippery Rock Student Government Association during a recent election of executive officers for the 2022-23 academic year.
