•GIULIA FENNER, a senior at Wilmington Area High School, was selected as winner of the Pymatuning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest. She was among those recognized at the chapter’s annual good citizens’ tea April 1 in Hermitage.
The contest was created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship in high school seniors. The students selected as the DAR Good Citizens possesses the qualities of “dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree.”
Each year, the Pymatuning Chapter invites 13 area high schools to participate in the program. This year, six schools participated. Students are nominated by their schools and are awarded a certificate, a wallet card, a good citizens pin, honor chords that can be worn during graduation and a monetary award.
Giulia, who’s winning essay was read during the presentation, is the daughter of Rosalia Pace.
•MARY ANN SHANER, director of marketing for WXED FM, was chosen as Ellwood City’s 2023 Business Person of the Year by Alignable.com.
Alignable is an online referral network for small businesses. The award recognizes leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting communities as they strive to recover from the pandemic, inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues.
Shaner received a special badge on her Alignable profile recognizing the honor.
•ABBY HUTCHISON of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Hutchison is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School.
To qualify for the Olin dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or above.
