•TWO ADDITIONAL LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Westminster College.
Named to the list with grade-point averages of at least 3.6 were Mackenzie Latess of New Castle and Samuel DiCaprio of Ellwood City.
Their names were omitted from a previous list submitted by the college.
•MICHAEL SANDORA of New Castle, an electrical engineering major at Youngstown State University, was a member of the school’s concrete canoe team that placed second overall at the national American Society of Civil Engineers’ annual Concrete Canoe Competition.
Held June 10-12 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the competition pitted a team of 12 YSU engineering majors against 20 other teams.
In addition to finishing second overall, the Concrete Canoe team placed in the top five in seven of the eight events, taking first in the women’s slalom and final product prototype, second in the men’s sprint and the oral technical presentation and third in the women’s sprint.
During the competition, teams were responsible for creating a canoe display, weighing and measuring the canoe, presenting the canoe and finally, racing the canoe.
•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were among the Thiel College student-athletes named to the spring Academic Honor Roll by The Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The PAC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point averages of 3.6 or higher.
Honorees include Ethan Bintrim, a sophomore studying biochemistry and a member of the baseball team. He is a graduate of Shenango High School.
Also recognized was Nick Jacobs, a junior studying computer science and a member of the baseball team. He is a graduate of Union High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.