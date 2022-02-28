•KATELYNN McFALL, a student at UPMC Jameson School of Nursing, is this year’s recipient of the $3,000 Veterans of Foreign Wars Neshannock Post 315 Ruth Fairchild Scholarship.
The scholarship was started in 2013 in honor of Fairchild becoming the first female commander of the State of Pennsylvania VFW.
The scholarship rewards nursing students who have at least a 3.5 grade-point average, who are doing community service and who have a strong commitment to family, community and others.
McFall is also in the Air Guard stationed out of the 911th Airlift Wing in Pittsburgh. Juggling school, Guard duties and her strong commitment to her family and community earned her this year’s scholarship.
•JOSHUA BURICK, a senior at New Castle High School, is the recipient of the Polish Americans of Lawrence County scholarship award for the 2022-2023 school year.
The son of Brian and Janice Burick, he plans to attend either Youngstown State University or Grove City College and major in mechanical engineering.
The organization thanks all those who participated in the scholarship program and extends best wishes to all high school seniors who will be graduating in the spring.
•CHANDI CHAPMAN, a reporter at WTAE-TV, will move into the anchor desk next month.
Beginning March 7, Chapman will serve as the anchor for the Pittsburgh station’s 6:30 and 11 p.m. newscasts. She will be joined by meteorologist Brian Hutton Jr. and sports anchor Guy Junker. The former Chandi Lowry, a 1998 New Castle High School graduate, will continue as a weekday reporter.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for fall 2021. This recognition requires students at the Ohio school to obtain a 3.5 grade-point average or higher.
Those on the list include Hannah Allison of New Wilmington, majoring in accounting; and Mariah Gardner of New Wilmington, majoring in global business.
•ABBEY SALOMON of New Castle was named to the dean’s honor list for fall 2021 at Cedarville University in Ohio. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade-point average or higher.
Salomon is a history major at the Ohio school.
•RYAN BYLER of New Wilmington, an accounting major at Youngstown State University, is participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at the school. VITA provides free tax preparation to all taxpayers and volunteers complete more than 30 hours of training and pass IRS certifications.
VITA is available Saturdays at the Williamson College of Business Administration on the YSU campus. Due to the pandemic, all services are available by appointment only by calling (330) 941-2507.
•ERIN ALTMAN of New Castle graduated with a bachelor’s of nursing degree from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Geneva College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Those earning a grade-point average of at least 3.6 include Ellwood City residents Brianna Halstead, Sabrina Boggs, Kailee Boylan, Jane Gonzales, Dawson Milcic and Amanda Young; Enon Valley residents Bria McChesney, Judith McChesney, Caleigh McCready, Morgan McMahan, Rebekah Noel, Taylor Reynolds and Alyssa Young; New Castle residents Vernell Gardner-Quarrells, Austen Smith and Savanna Terracio; James Hinderliter of New Wilmington and Kurtis Larry of Wampum.
•TWO LAWRENCE COUNTY STUDENTS were recognized for their fall 2021 quality-point averages at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
Jenny Lin of Ellwood City was named to the president’s list with a QPA of 4.0 and Hannah Lockhart of Volant was on the dean’s list with a QPA of 3.5 or higher.
•FOUR NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were named to the fall 20221 dean’s list at John Carroll University with grade-point averages of at least 3.5.
Honored at the Ohio school were Andrew Salem, Abbey Litrenta, Caelen Blakely andGrace Goodlin.
