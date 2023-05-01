•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were recognized when the Thiel College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in conjunction with the Department of Athletics hosted the second annual Tommys. The awards recognize academic success, as well as team and individual athletic achievement, as voted on by members of Thiel’s SAAC.
Madison Jaszemski was recognized as captain of the team of the year. Jaszemski is an early child education/special education major from Volant and a member of the national champion cheer team.
Mei Williams was recognized as an outstanding student photographer. Williams is a business administration management major from New Wilmington and a member of the tennis team.
•NICOLE KANARY of New Castle was among the University of Findlay students participating in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.
Undergraduate and graduate students at the Ohio school were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
Kanary presented “The Application of Pharmacogenomics to Evaluate the Genetic Variation in CYP3A5 in an Ambulatory Care Setting and to Assess the Need for Future Pharmacogenomic Testing.”
