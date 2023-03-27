•GRADY SMITH has been named a National Elks Scholar and a recipient of the Most Valuable Student Scholarship.
The Elks National Foundation scholarship program recognizes students in several categories including community service, honors and awards, extracurricular involvement, employment and academics. Smith was selected from more than 20,000 applicants nationwide as one of the top 2 percent of students in the country to become a lifelong Elks Scholar. He received a $4,000 scholarship from the Elks National Foundation.
A senior at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, he is the son of Doug and Joanne Smith. He is the co-founder of the non-profit Games to Give (gamestogive.org) and an Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 806. At Lincoln, Smith is the drum major of the Blue Band, secretary of the Class of 2023, president of National Honor Society and holds leadership positions in numerous other student organizations. He is also a varsity athlete on the boys tennis team, co-ed golf team and Walter the Wolverine school mascot on the cheer team.
After graduation, he will be attending Gannon University as part of the accelerated masters physician assistant program.
•SUSAN DEXTER of New Castle has been selected as featured artist for Confluence 2023, an annual Pittsburgh area science fiction and fantasy convention. She has created the design for the official T-shirt, which will be sold at the convention.
Also an author, Dexter’s books are available on Amazon.com and at the Hoyt gift shop and Three Sheep Gallery & Workshop in Boardman.
Confluence features authors, artists, editors, agents, educators, writing workshops, music concerts, an art show and a dealers’ room. This year’s event will be July 21-23 at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Airport Hotel. Guest of honor is Ada Palmer and featured music guest is Sassafras. Registration is now open at www.confluence-sff.org, where more information on the show’s call for artists is also available.
•LOCAL RESIDENTS were among the Thiel College students recognized for having grade-point averages of 3.4 or higher.
Named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the Greenville school were: New Castle residents Ethan Bintrim, Kelly Clark, Kathryn Guerrieri, Autumn Hendry, Nicholas Jacobs and Brianna Miller; Madison Jaszemski of Volant; Mackenzie Kushma and Connor Lovic of Pulaski; Taylor Lutz of Edinburg; and Mei Williams of New Wilmington.
•DYLAN SCARDEFIELD of New Castle was named to the Champlain College president’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students on the president’s list at the Vermont school have achieved a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher.
Scardefield is a business management major.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were among the Thiel College student-athletes named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll for their performance in the classroom during the fall 2022 semester.
Honored were Kelly Clark of New Castle, a public relations and marketing major; and Mei Williams of New Wilmington, a business administration management major.
•JACK MILLER of Ellwood City is part of the run crew for Ohio Wesleyan University’s production of “Xanadu” running April 13, 14, 15, 21, and 22.
