•LEXI GIBBS, a freshman theater major from Ellwood City, was an assistant stage manager for the Slippery Rock University production of “Seussical the Musical.”
Performances took place April 21-23 on campus.
•SHAWN REDMOND of Ellwood City is among the Westminster College concert choir members who performed in concert with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra April 15.
The group performed “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Redmond sings bass.
