•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Saint Francis University spring 2023 dean’s list.
Recognized for having a quality-point average of at least 3.5 at the Loretto, Pennsylvania, school were Adam Bryant of New Castle, Jenny Lin of Ellwood City and Hannah Lockhart of Volant. All three are health science/physician assistant majors.
•TWO LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were named to Muhlenberg College’s spring 2023 dean’s list.
Honored at the Allentown, Pennsylvania, school for having a term grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were Elianna McKissick of New Castle and Isabella Pansera of Ellwood City.
•AREA STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Mount Union.
Honored at the Alliance, Ohio, school for grade-point averages of at least 3.55 were Emily Becker of Wampum, Emily Borroni of Ellport, Luke Dieter of New Wilmington, Olivia Lombardo and Rebekah Seamans of New Castle and Landon Shaffer of Neshannock Township.
•CHRISTINA CLAVELLI of New Castle was one of 42 juniors and seniors at Kutztown University to complete a Career Success Certificate for the 2023 spring semester.
The Career Success Certificate program helps students gain a greater understanding of themselves, employer expectations, effective job search strategies, interviewing skills and the role of social media in the hiring process. Those completing the program will also be better prepared to conduct the internship, job or graduate school search.
•ISABELLA PANSERA of Ellwood City graduated cum laude from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
She earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in dance and business administration.
•MICHAEL SANDORA, an electrical engineering major from New Castle, was a member of the Youngstown State University Steel Bridge team that placed second overall in the National Steel Bridge Competition.
The second place finish is the highest achievement of any YSU Civil Engineering Steel Bridge team at the national level. The competition was held at the University of California, San Diego June 2-3.
In addition to finishing second overall, the Steel Bridge team took first in aesthetics and third in economy. Heading into the national competition, the steel bridge team placed first in the last seven regional contests.
For the competition, teams were tasked with designing, fabricating and constructing a conceptual scaled steel bridge to serve as a hypothetical crossing in the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge. The bridge must be able to support the weight of pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians as well as maintenance and park vehicles. As the location was a wildlife refuge, students also had to respect the existing habitat, and take into account that no construction activity could take place within the river.
•NOAH ZELCH of Ellwood City was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2023 semester.
In order to achieve dean’s list status at the Virginia school, students must earn a 3.6 quality point average.
•EMMA CALLAHAN of Wampum was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Iowa with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
She is a first-year student in Iowa’s College of Nursing majoring in nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.