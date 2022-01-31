•ISABELLA PANSERA of Ellwood City was named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester with a term grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
•MICHAEL SANDERS of New Wilmington earned an associate’s degree from University of Maryland Global Campus.
•KATELYN McVAY of New Castle was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is a student in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
•KATELYN FITZGERALD of Ellwood City was named to Lock Haven University’s fall 2021 dean’s list with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
•CALLIE LANZEL of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•TWO NEW WILMINGTON RESIDENTS, Jack Patton and David Patton, were among the University of Mount Union students volunteering during the school’s MLK Day of Service.
Volunteers worked at 10 locations completing projects for agencies and churches near the Mount Union campus in Alliance, Ohio.
