•KALI BOOKER of New Castle, a senior dual dance and communication major, will be part of Slippery Rock University Dance Theatre’s Emerging Artists Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2 p.m. Jan.29. This artistic showcase includes the work of 46 student performers and choreographers who are part of Dance Theatre, a company within SRU’s Department of Dance.
Tickets for the concert are $15 and available for purchase by calling (724) 738-4926, or online at sru.universitytickets.com.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College.
Honored for grade-point averages of 3.4 or higher were Ellwood City residents Sydney Hanson, Erin Lechner, Molly McCommons and Ella Metheny along with New Castle residents Emma Kinnear, Megan Park, Matthew Ringwelski, Eric Wallace and Abbi Wright. Also on the list were Volant residents Gabi Lego and Sophia Martin.
•EDWARD A. KRISUK along with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. won the 2022 Best of New Castle Award in the financial services category. The New Castle Award Program is an annual program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the New Castle area.
•THREE LOCAL STUDENTS have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mount Union.
Among the students at the Alliance, Ohio, school recognized for grade-point averages of 3.55 or higher were Olivia Lombardo of New Castle, Rebekah Seamans of New Castle and Emily Becker of Wampum.
•TORI COLUCCI of New Castle, a student at Duquesne University, was initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
•LAUREN KUNCIO of New Wilmington qualified for the fall 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•SEAN BURG of New Castle earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa.
•LOCAL STUDENTS received honors for the fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio’s Youngstown campus.
Named to the dean’s list with a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher and enrolled for 12 or more credit hours were Cassidy George of New Castle in the bachelor’s in nursing program and Monica Stewart of New Castle in the bachelor’s in nursing program.
On the honors list with GPAs of 3.3 or higher and enrolled for at least six credit hours were ZiHan Xu of Ellwood City in the bachelor’s in nursing program; Leah Quimby of New Castle in the associate’s in nursing program; Megan Sensky of New Castle in the bachelor’s in nursing program; and Charlene Tedrow of New Castle in the associate’s in nursing program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.