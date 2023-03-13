•ALEXANDRA HERR, a senior at Laurel High School, received the school’s March Pride and Promise Award for being named a semifinalist in the National Honor Society scholarship competition.
According to the school, this is the furthest anyone from the district has made it in the competition.
•MARISA SAAD, a first-year student from New Castle, is among the choreographers for Westminster College Dance Theatre’s annual spring showcase, “Footloose,” at 7 p.m. March 24-25 in Orr Auditorium.
This year’s showcase features 13 dances, including performances from the Westminster College Dance Team, which performs at home basketball games.
Dance Theatre, in its 45th year, is a student organization that is open to dancers of all skill levels interested in dance and movement. This event is open to the public. Tickets will be sold at the door at $5 for adults, $3 for Westminster faculty/staff, $1 for Westminster students with ID and free for ages 12 and under.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Geneva College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Honored for having grade-point averages of at least 3.6 were Sabrina Boggs, Kailee Boylan, Katlin Franciscus, Cameron Kazmarski, Abigail Kennedy, Jacob McAfee, Lydia Metheny, Mara Ramsey, Krista Shepler, Angela Volpe, Ashton Wilson and Amanda Young of Ellwood City; Caleigh McCready, Audrey McMahan, Taylor Reynolds, Garrison Sciaretta and Alyssa Young of Enon Valley; Aden Busby, Christian Cater, Vernell Gardner-Quarrells, Carmen Medvit and Savanna Terracio of New Castle; Jenna Allison and James Hinderliter of New Wilmington; and Lia Vastano of Pulaski.
•AUDREY MONSTWIL of New Castle was named to the Kent State University dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students at the Ohio school qualify for dean’s list with a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.
