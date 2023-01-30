•MADYLIN McCOMMONS of Ellwood City, a student at Lincoln High School, was one of 198 Pennsylvania students named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program by the U.S. Department of Education.
Established in 1964, program serves to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors each year. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on eligibility criteria including, but not limited to, their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Each year, up to 161 students throughout the United States are named as Presidential Scholars.
•KALI BOOKER, a senior dance major from New Castle, is one of the choreographers for Slippery Rock University Dance Theatre’s Emerging Artists Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at Miller Theater in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at sru.edu/tickets.
The concert will feature the choreography of SRU junior and senior dance majors, guest choreographer Helen Simoneau and the late modern dance pioneer Martha Graham.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Elianna McKissick of New Castle and Isabella Pansera of Ellwood City were recognized by the Allentown, Pa., school for having a term grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
•SAMMI JONES, a New Castle resident studying for a bachelor’s degree in games and simulation, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division are named to the list.
•NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were among those named to the honors list for the fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.
Those recognized include Brianna Knis, Megan Sensky, Shane Trott and Carlene York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.