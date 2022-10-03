•LOCAL STUDENTS were awarded honors for the summer 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
Named to the dean’s list with a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher and enrolled for 12 or more credit hours was ZiHan Xu of Ellwood City, a senior in the bachelor of nursing program.
On the honor’s list with grade-point averages of 3.3 or higher and enrolled for 6-11 credit hours were New Castle residents Cassidy George, a senior in the bachelor of nursing program; Megan Sensky, a senior in the bachelor of nursing program; and Charlene Tedrow, a sophomore in the associate of nursing program.
•VINCENT L. FULENO of New Castle was named to the dean’s list at Mercyhurst University for the 2021-2022 academic year. He is a 2020 graduate of Union Area High School majoring in biology.
Students eligible for the dean’s list, which is computed annually at the Erie school, must have a grade-point average of at least 3.6.
The son of Vince and Carletta Fuleno of New Castle, he is also a Laker Leader and member of the Peer Leadership Program and the Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.