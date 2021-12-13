•THOMAS F. McCOSBY of New Castle has been elected as the 2022 secretary of the Pennsylvania Builders Association. In this position, McCosby will work on behalf of nearly 4,000 members of the statewide non-profit association.
McCosby, who is the owner of TW McCosby LLC custom home building company headquartered in New Castle, has been a longtime supporter of PBA serving as a regional legislative officer. In addition, he is a member of the board of directors and has been involved in several committees including those involving the residential uniform construction codes and governmental affairs.
McCosby holds 25 national certifications as a master code professional and has covered inspections for 25 municipalities.
In 2014, McCosby was appointed to the Uniform Construction Codes Review and Advisory Council by Gov. Tom Corbett and then re-appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf, serving as chair of the legislative working group, then as the vice-chair and chair of the council, which is a public agency whose duties include gathering information on construction codes, analyzing and commenting on legislation, reviewing updated model building codes, and approving those which are to be adopted for Pennsylvania.
Since 2016, he has also served on the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center Industry Advisory Council. McCosby is about to start his fifth term as the president of the Lawrence County Builders Association and is also a member of the Mercer County Builders Association. In 2019, he was awarded the PBA Builder of the Year Award.
McCosby will be formally installed during the annual gala in Reading in February.
