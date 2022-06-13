•HAYDEN SLADE, a rising senior at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, was the first-place winner of the Pennsylvania State Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award for his service to veterans and troops.
Slade was sponsored by the Pymatuning Chapter in Sharon, where his grandmother Theresa Harkless Woods is a member. His state-level submission also went on to win the Eastern Division of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution event.
Slade’s volunteer work includes collecting and organizing board games to give to veterans and deployed troops through the 501(c)(3) charity Games to Give, which he co-founded in 2018 with his friend, Grady Smith. He also applied for and received a grant to purchase reading glasses for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Butler. He volunteers with the Yellow Ribbon Girls organization and has been involved with veterans’ causes through Boy Scout Troop 806.
Slade was awarded his Eagle Scout rank earlier this year. He is a new member of the Elizabeth McKinney Society Children of the American Revolution out of Butler.
He received his award on June 4 at the Pymatuning Chapter’s 100th-year anniversary luncheon, which was held at Tara in Clark.
•JACK PATTON of New Wilmington graduated May 14 from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
•KYLEE CHRASTINA of New Castle was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Chrastina was initiated at Youngstown State University.
Phi Kappa Phi membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
•AUSTIN WALLEY of Ellwood City was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. Walley is a political science major.
Bucknell students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher are named to the list.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
Recognized were Jack Patton and Luke Dieter of New Wilmington, Olivia Lombardo and Rebekah Seamans of New Castle and Emily Becker of Wampum.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.55 or better.
•BAILEY PILCH of New Castle, a senior criminal justice studies major at Westminster College, was among the students initiated into the Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society.
To be inducted, students must be majoring in criminal justice or a related field, have at least a 3.2 grade-point average, be in the top 35 percent of their class and have completed 45 semester hours of criminal justice studies coursework.
•CHRISTINA CLAVELLI of New Castle was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Kutztown University.
To be eligible for dean’s list, students at the Kutztown, Pa., school must and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.6.
