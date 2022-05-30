•CADET VALENTINA MARIE VINCENT, daughter of Adam and Lori Vincent of New Castle, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, on May 21.
Vincent graduated from Shenango Area High School in 2017. While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in nuclear engineering. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Army aviation branch and will report to Fort Rucker, Alabama, for her first assignment.
The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train and inspire the corps of cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of duty, honor and country and prepared for a career of service to the nation as an Army officer.
•CARLEE MAY of Enon Valley earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
•CALLIE LANZEL of New Castle was recently inducted into the Gamma Rho Chapter of the Phi Sigma Biological Sciences Honors Society at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
The Phi Sigma Society is the national honor society devoted to the promotion of undergraduate and graduate student research and academic excellence in the biological sciences. Inductees are selected for membership based upon academic major, grade-point average and participation in research.
•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS, both students at the University of Pittsburgh, were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society.
Anneliese Harp and Mary Omer received the honor last month.
Students initiated into the society must be in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the winter president’s and dean’s lists at Southern New Hampshire University.
Earning a minimum grade-point average of of 3.7 and named to the president’s list were Shaina Vitale of New Castle, Racheal Austin of Volant, Adam Frazier of New Castle, Joni Durbin of Ellwood City and Olivia Kwiat of New Castle.
Named to the dean’s list with grade-point averages of of 3.5 to 3.699 were Rodnie Tedrow of New Castle and Melinda Ayers of Volant.
•TWO NEW CASTLE RESIDENTS were recently awarded diplomas from Thiel College during the Greenville, Pa., school’s spring commencement.
Ashton Camerot majored in business administration and Victoria Young was a neuroscience major.
•ISAIAH CULLUM of Ellwood City graduated summa cum laude from the State University of New York at Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in archaeological studies.
•LAUREN KUNCIO of New Wilmington was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Students earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5 are named to the list.
•KYLE ERSON of New Wilmington was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Mississippi College.
Students at the Clinton, Mississippi, school earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5 are named to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.