•VIC LAURENZA, a Union High School graduate, was promoted to KeyBank’s market president in western Pennsylvania.
In this role, he will help grow KeyBank’s business and community presence in the region while continuing to serve as the national client engagement leader for Key Private Bank.
Laurenza joined Key in 2016, serving first as a wealth advisor and later as senior vice president of private banking market leader before stepping into his current role last year. Already active in the greater Pittsburgh community, he will now take on a more visible role as the face and voice of Key in the western Pennsylvania market.
Laurenza began his banking career more than 20 years ago at PNC in retail management and business banking, eventually moving into wealth management. Before joining Key, he was vice president, relationship manager in Huntington National Bank’s private client group.
Laurenza holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Mercyhurst University. He serves on the board of Familylinks, a local nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting lives through integrated community, behavioral and social programs and is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh.
•LOCAL STUDENTS were named to the Geneva College dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.6.
Recognized were Sabrina Boggs, Kailee Boylan, Katlin Franciscus, Cameron Kazmarski, Abigail Kennedy, Kaylin Kingston, Jacob McAfee, Lydia Metheny, Dawson Milcic, Krista Shepler and Amanda Young of Ellwood City; Bria McChesney, Alec McCready, Caleigh McCready, Taylor Reynolds, Garrison Sciaretta and Alyssa Young of Enon Valley; and New Castle residents Aden Busby, Christian Cater, Matthew Chapnell, Ashley Fitzgibbons and Carmen Medvit.
Also named to the list were Jenna Allison and James Hinderliter of New Wilmington; and Lia Vastano of Volant.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY STUDENTS were part of the Grove City College Engineers With a Mission group that designed and built an aquaponics system that turns fish waste into fertilizer and can produce more than 200 heads of lettuce in a growing season.
In May, Engineers With a Mission installed the sustainable growing system at a community garden supported by Envision Cleveland, a Christian Missionary and Alliance ministry. The chemical-free, solar-powered addition will help provide neighborhood residents with fresh produce and, at the end of the season, a tilapia dinner.
The group had previously worked on a system to wash plastics for plastic recycling in Uganda.
Local residents involved in the project included Eric Wallace of New Castle, Chris Stone of New Castle and Sydney Hanson of Ellwood City.
