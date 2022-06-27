•HEATHER EARLY of New Castle graduated magna cum laude from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife sciences.
•LUKE BONGIVENGO of New Castle was named to the University of Alabama’s president’s list for spring semester with an academic record of 4.0.
•IZZABEL CHAMP of New Castle graduated from Coastal Carolina University where she was an anthropology and geography major.
Champ was also named to the South Carolina school’s spring 2022 president’s list with a 4.0 grade-point average.
•SKYLAR FISHER of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University.
The elementary education major was recognized for having a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•THREE LOCAL RESIDENTS were named to the spring dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Recognized at the Ohio school for having a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher were Martin Erson of New Wilmington, Abbey Salomon of New Castle and Mariah Gardner of New Wilmington.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY STUDENTS were among those graduating from Cedarville University in Ohio.
Earning degrees were Martin Erson of New Wilmington, nursing; Hannah Allison of New Wilmington, accounting; and Abbey Salomon of New Castle, history.
•HANNAH JONES of New Castle earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hollins University in Roanoke, Va., during the school’s May 22 commencement ceremony.
•NICHOLAS GRUMSKI of Ellwood City, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed a research project titled “Multi-Domain Vehicle Concept for Detecting Oil-Based Water.”
All undergraduates at the Massachusetts school are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to address an important societal need or issue.
•VALERIE FRANCIS of New Castle received a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.
•TWO ELLWOOD CITY RESIDENTS were among those graduating from Ohio University.
Chelle Krug received a bachelor’s degree in music education while Kelsey Macdonald earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
•CALLIE LANZEL of New Castle received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., during a commencement ceremony in May.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were among the Geneva College students named to the Beaver Falls school’s spring dean’s list.
Honored for having grade-point averages of at least 3.6 were: Micah Begley, Kailee Boylan, Cameron Kazmarski, Jacob McAfee, Krista Shepler and Amanda Young of Ellwood City; Bria McChesney, Caleigh McCready, Morgan McMahan and Taylor Reynolds of Enon Valley; Ashley Fitzgibbons, Vernell Gardner-Quarrells, Reagan Mittler, Austen Smith and Savanna Terracio of New Castle; James Hinderliter of New Wilmington; and Mandy Kozora, Amber Larry and Kurtis Larry of Wampum.
