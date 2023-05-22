•TATUM HUDAK of New Castle graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Carlow University.
While at Carlow, Hudak was on the dean’s list every semester and was an honors scholar, graduating from the school’s honors program.
A member of Sigma Theta Tau, an international honor society for nursing, Hudak’s senior honors project focused on prison inmate healthcare access and inequality with a focus on treatment of communicable diseases for this population.
She was awarded the Rose Marie Beard Women of Spirit Scholarship, which is awarded yearly to three students who demonstrate high academic achievement and leadership. This scholarship provided funding for her to travel to Sligo, Ireland, in the spring of 2022. While there, she worked as an intern at Holy Family Day Centre, a learning center for preschoolers with autism and developmental delays.
While attending Carlow she worked in the admissions office as a student coordinator of marketing and outreach. She was a Celtic Ambassador and guided future students on tours of Carlow’s facilities. She was president of the Outdoors Club, a first-year mentor and was a member of the Student Nurse Association of Pennsylvania.
In addition, Hudak worked part time as a nursing assistant. She has accepted a nursing position at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and plans to pursue a master’s degree in the future.
A 2019 high honors graduate of 21st Century Cyber Charter School, she is the daughter of Tom and Lana Hudak and granddaughter of Don and Janet Needler. While in high school, Hudak founded the school’s American Sign Language Club and was the president. She was also elected parliamentarian of the National Honor Society.
•DR. MICHELLE RUSSELL graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine May 5 with a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree.
While at WVSOM, Russell was vice president of the Class of 2023 and a member of Sigma Sigma Phi national honorary osteopathic service fraternity. She received silver T.O.U.C.H. (Translating Osteopathic Understanding Into Community Health) recognition for community service.
Russell earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry from West Liberty University in West Virginia in 2019. She is a 2015 graduate of Wilmington Area High School.
The daughter of David and Lisa Russell of Pulaski, she plans to enter a pediatrics residency at Charleston Area Medical Center Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia.
•EMILIE RICHARDSON of Wilmington Township recently received her Gold Award, the highest award possible from the Girl Scouts.
For her project, Richardson held workshops at New Wilmington Borough Park for making improvements.
Richardson has belonged to the Girl Scouts for 13 years and belongs to the Boy Scouts of America, where she earned her Eagle Scout designation.
She is the daughter of Leslie and John Richardson.
•LOCAL RESIDENTS were named to the the president’s and dean’s lists at Southern New Hampshire University for the 2023 winter term.
Named to the president’s list with minimum grade-point averages of 3.7 were New Castle residents Shawn McDonald, Abigale Engle, Dylan Kirkpatrick and Laura Hughes.
On the dean’s list with GPAs of at least 3.5 were Jason Walter of New Castle and Hope Rohrmann of Enon Valley.
•TWO LAWRENCE COUNTY STUDENTS were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest honor society for all academic disciplines.
Honored were Connie Brinker of Bessemer, a student at Youngstown State University; and Preston Gallaher of Ellwood City, a student at Slippery Rock University.
Phi Kappa Phi membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
