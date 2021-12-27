•MADISON GRIZZANTI of New Castle received a white coat at Thiel College’s recent white coat ceremony, symbolizing entrance into the medical profession as a member of the college’s first class of nursing students in 20 years.
•ETHAN STROEBEL of New Castle was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Mansfield University. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology/fisheries.
To be named to the dean’s list, Mansfield students must attain at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
•ADRIENNE NARDONE of Ellwood City earned the dean’s award with distinction for spring 2021 at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. The award is given to those earning a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
Nardone is a graduate of North Catholic High School majoring in philosophy.
•LOCAL STUDENTS attending Butler County Community College have joined Rho Phi and Delta Kappa, the college’s chapters of international honor societies whose new members must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Jaime Black, a social work major from New Castle and Betsy Boyd, a general studies major from New Wilmington, are the newest members of BC3’s Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an academic honor society; and New Castle residents Amanda Cilli, an accounting major, Heather Doan, an office administration major, and Brian Hammond, an accounting major, have joined BC3’s Delta Kappa chapter of Kappa Beta Delta, an honor society for business students.
Phi Theta Kappa and Kappa Beta Delta recognize scholarship and promote development and leadership for students at associate degree-granting colleges or business schools.
•ALEANA SMILEY of Volant was among the students performing when the University of Mount Union held its Purple Raider Marching Band and Raider Steel Band Season Showcase on Dec. 3.
•JACQUELINE R. REGAL of Neshannock Township, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School, has achieved a 4.0 grade point average and qualified for dean’s list at Duquesne University where she is in the graduate studies program.
Regal is pursuing a master’s degree in public and applied sociology.
•HEATHER EARLY of New Castle was named to the fall 2021 scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University with a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
She is a senior in the fisheries and wildlife sciences program.
