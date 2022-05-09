•DIANA BOROWSKI has received the M. Margaret Stroh Scholarship from the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honor society for women educators that promotes excellence in education and personal and professional growth.
A member of the society’s Alpha Sigma Chapter, Borowski is attending Slippery Rock University, where she is majoring in history.
Recipients of the Stroh scholarship must have earned a bachelor’s degree, be enrolled in a recognized graduate program and have been a society member for at least one year.
•JACK PATTON of New Wilmington, a student at the University of Mount Union, was selected to give a formal presentation on retirement planning during the Alliance, Ohio, school’s annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (or SCHOLAR) Day.
SCHOLAR Day, which began in 2008, is a campus-wide, day-long event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students.
•ADRIENNE NARDONE of Ellwood City, a member of the Colgate University class of 2023, has earned the fall 2021 dean’s award for academic excellence recognizing those with a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.
Nardone is a philosophy major at the Hamilton, New York, school and a graduate of North Catholic High School.
•LEAH BUCZEK of New Castle, a senior music performance major at Slippery Rock University, was a member of the quartet of SRU students who sung the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “SRU Alma Mater” during spring 2022 commencement ceremonies, May 6-7, at Morrow Field House.
•MOLLY McCOMMONS of Ellwood City was among the student entrepreneurs who made it to the final round of the annual business venture competition hosted by Grove City College’s Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation.
The students competed in front of a panel of 13 judges who heard them make the case for their ventures and decided how much to award the students from a prize package worth more than $32,000 in cash and in-kind services.
•ABBY HUTCHISON of New Castle was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Hutchison is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.