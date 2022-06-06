•NINA CASALANDRA of New Castle was among the five Hiram College student-athletes named STUNT All-Americans by the College STUNT Coaches Association.
A sophomore, Casalandra was named a STUNT First-Team All-American, earning back-to-back First-Team All-America honors.
“Nina is a driving force of the Hiram STUNT team,” head coach Brittany Powell said. “We value her contributions to the game of STUNT in every quarter, and appreciate her dedication to push for higher levels.”
Casalandra finished the year as Hiram’s highest-ranked player and appeared in every routine for the Terriers.
Hiram STUNT finished their fourth season of competition with a 7-5 record, reaching the Division III STUNT National Championships for the second-straight season. The Terriers picked up their first-ever win at the national championships, topping Concordia Chicago, 17-7, before finishing the event in third place.
•TWO LOCAL STUDENTS were honored at Youngstown State University’s annual student awards banquet for completing the school’s Emerging Leaders Program, which emphasizes leadership as a life-long journey involving self-discovery, collaborative relationships and empowering community.
Recognized were Ronald Shirilla of New Castle, an electrical engineering major; and Emily Vero of Bessemer, an integrated language arts education major.
•BELITA RUBANTE of Edinburg was one of two dozen Youngstown State University students who performed in New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall on May 28.
Rubante sang as a member of the Youngstown Cantorum, one of several local choir groups that performed at the concert.
•LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS were among the Grove City College students graduating this spring and those receiving dean’s list honors.
Receiving their diplomas on May 14 at the Mercer County school were: Erin Lechner and Danny Schlachter of Ellwood City; Matthew Ringwelski, Aaron Sickafuse and Abbi Wright of New Castle; and Tyler Deemer of Pulaski.
Named to the dean’s list with grade-point averages of at least 3.4 were: Hannah Hanson, Sydney Hanson, Erin Lechner, Molly McCommons and Ella Metheny of Ellwood City; Matthew Ball and Emma Kinnear of New Castle; Julia Gardner of New Wilmington; Tyler Deemer of Pulaski; and Sophia Martin and Brianna Reeher of Volant.
•THREE LOCAL STUDENTS received scholarships at Youngstown State University’s annual student awards banquet earlier this spring.
Emily Vero of Bessemer, an integrated language arts education major, received the Hirsch-Satrum Leadership Scholarship, presented to outstanding undergraduate campus leaders.
Katie Farrington of New Castle, a music education/clarinet major, received the Gina Tenney Scholarship, presented to a sophomore enrolled in the College of Creative Arts and Communication.
Ashley Rand of New Castle, a general studies major, received the Student Service Award, presented in recognition of exceptional service to students.
