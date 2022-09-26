•DANTE MICALETTI of New Castle, a first-year student at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, earned a $15,000 Fellows’ Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
A graduate of New Castle High School, Micaletti is majoring in sport management.
•CHASLIN HOOVER of New Castle was inducted into the Alvernia University chapter of Pi Theta Epsilon, an occupational therapy national honor society.
PTE promotes research, leadership and scholarly activities to support and advance the field of occupational therapy.
A graduate of Shenango High School, Hoover is majoring in occupational therapy and minoring in psychology at the Reading, Pa., school.
